Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 449,540 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,540 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 372,801 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth $17,489,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 675.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,070,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTLO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens set a $10.00 price target on Portillo’s in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

In other Portillo’s news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 130,250 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $1,000,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,320. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser acquired 27,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. This represents a 65.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 210,570 shares of company stock worth $1,614,474 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

