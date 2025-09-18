Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 64,179 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,179 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 176,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 249,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $775.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.12% and a negative net margin of 65.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

