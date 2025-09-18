Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 773,437 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:PCT opened at $13.18 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.01.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

