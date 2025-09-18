Gotham 1000 Value ETF $GVLU Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned about 0.40% of Gotham 1000 Value ETF worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GVLU opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $26.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Profile

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

