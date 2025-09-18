Greenfield Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.