Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

