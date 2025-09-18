Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLN. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Haleon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLN

Haleon Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HLN stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Haleon by 234.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.