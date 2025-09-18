Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.4286.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $455,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,288. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,988 shares of company stock worth $1,743,842. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

HG stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

