Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,110 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 48.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home BancShares Stock Up 0.5%

HOMB opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Home BancShares’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

