Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,665 Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of WillScot worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in WillScot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,270,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,620 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of WillScot by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in WillScot by 16.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in WillScot in the first quarter worth $99,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,955.94. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 418,376 shares in the company, valued at $10,396,643.60. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. WillScot has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.