Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,182 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1%

DKS opened at $222.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.