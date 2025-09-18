Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,638 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cellebrite DI worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,939,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 122.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,757 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 749.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 11,705.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 824,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,244 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 34.56%.Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Cellebrite DI has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.