Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,047 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. $INDB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 17,128.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,047 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

INDB opened at $70.45 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%.The business had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

