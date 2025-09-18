Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of STERIS by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STERIS by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of STERIS by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

