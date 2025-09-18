Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 245 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMAT opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.94. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. This trade represents a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

