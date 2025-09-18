Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,490 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF $PSCE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2477 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

