Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,774 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.6% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.5% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 228.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day moving average is $218.94. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $613.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

