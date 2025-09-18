Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,132 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,014 shares of company stock worth $1,678,322. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.