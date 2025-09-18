Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 61,581 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,581 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 46.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GENI. Truist Financial began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

