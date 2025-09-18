Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $77.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,213.68. The trade was a 37.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,430 shares of company stock worth $4,745,162. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

