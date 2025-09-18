Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 89BIO $ETNB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,020 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 89BIO were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 89BIO by 40.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,889,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 89BIO by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,278 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in 89BIO in the first quarter worth about $13,199,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 89BIO in the first quarter worth about $11,273,000. Finally, University of Wisconsin Foundation boosted its holdings in 89BIO by 25.7% in the first quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 1,153,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at 89BIO

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,191.28. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on 89BIO in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

89BIO Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.19. 89BIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

89BIO Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

