Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 735.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,677.76. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

