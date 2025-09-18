Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,160. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

