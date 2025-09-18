Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.83.

CSL opened at $333.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

