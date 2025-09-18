Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

