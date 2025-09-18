Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,363,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 288,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $700,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $983,029. This represents a 41.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $555,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,064.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,393 shares of company stock worth $7,640,615. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

