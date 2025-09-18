Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $33,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,553.85. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $995,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of PB stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 29.37%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

