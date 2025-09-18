Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after acquiring an additional 493,960 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $55,587,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,787 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $182.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.