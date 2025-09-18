Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF $PSCF

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,000.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $62.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.3361 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

