Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 0.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

