Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $55.49 on Thursday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

