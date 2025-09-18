Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.05 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.50. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

