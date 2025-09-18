Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.4% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 49,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 58.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 442.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 63,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 236.36%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

