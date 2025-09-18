Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,919,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $45,334,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after buying an additional 617,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $62,399.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,603.24. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EXAS opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.89. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $72.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $811.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

