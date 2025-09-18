Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 16,516.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 785,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 594,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,955,000 after purchasing an additional 498,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 502,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 329,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $10,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $75.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

