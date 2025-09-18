Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cabot by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. Cabot Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.40 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Cabot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

