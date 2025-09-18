Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Merus by 324.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on Merus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.54.

Shares of MRUS opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.19. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative net margin of 685.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Research analysts predict that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

