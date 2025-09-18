Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ODDITY Tech by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,020 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ODDITY Tech from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $62.45 on Thursday. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.25.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $241.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. ODDITY Tech has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.990-2.040 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

