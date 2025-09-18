Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,634 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

