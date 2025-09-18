Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $205.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day moving average of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

