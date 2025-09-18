Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 75 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,168,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 30,785.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after buying an additional 143,770 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $38,269,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4,970.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 55,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 688.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $248.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $1,747,658.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,312,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,390,703.40. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

