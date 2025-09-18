Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 8.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 41.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMN. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on Horace Mann Educators and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,113.40. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

