Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,199,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after buying an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,517,000 after buying an additional 208,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

