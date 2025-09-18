Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,964,000 after purchasing an additional 691,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,532,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,912,000 after acquiring an additional 241,403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,027,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 434,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

