Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 114,371 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,371 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of National CineMedia worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,538,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 615,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 232,702 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in National CineMedia by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 381,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,205.72. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $7.00 price objective on National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.97.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

