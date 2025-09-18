Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 35.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 94.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $4,550,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $272.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $295.90.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $454.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

