Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,815 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,567.12. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,730. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $174.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

