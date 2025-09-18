Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,907 Shares of Allete, Inc. $ALE

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allete were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Allete by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allete by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. Allete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

