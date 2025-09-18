Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 41 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0%

CME stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.49. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.38 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,651 shares of company stock worth $3,425,252. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

