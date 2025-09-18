Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 49,364 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,364 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 989,048 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,905,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,209,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $70,965,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 133,497 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 49,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,289.79. The trade was a 68.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

